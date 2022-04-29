USMEPCOM Hosts PSS Workshop

Photo By Derrik Noack | Jill Anderson, field support branch chief, J-8, leads a class during the Program...... read more read more Photo By Derrik Noack | Jill Anderson, field support branch chief, J-8, leads a class during the Program Support Specialist (PSS) Workshop at USMEPCOM. The PSS Workshop provided an opportunity for battalion PSSs to network, learn about upcoming software programs and provide feedback to headquarters. see less | View Image Page

USMEPCOM hosted a Program Support Specialist (PSS) Workshop, April 26-28. The workshop covered all aspects of the PSS position to maximize utilization of both logistics and budgeting resources.



The command’s Logistics Division organized the workshop, which provided an opportunity for battalion PSSs to network, learn about upcoming software programs and provide feedback to headquarters. The Logistics Division is part of the larger J-4 Facilities, Physical Security and Logistics Directorate.



“There are a lot of new PSSs and a lot of new programs we are using,” said Richard Dorsey, logistics division chief, J-4. “It’s important that the new personnel feel comfortable in their positions. They offer a great deal of support behind the scenes to help process applicants. That support greatly impacts our overall mission here.”



Many of the programs PSSs use are soon becoming automated, a change from the manual ones with which they are familiar. When organizing the workshop, Dorsey offered personnel from J-8 the opportunity to cover their new initiatives being implemented within the next year.

“I’m glad J-4 reached out with this opportunity,” said Jill Anderson, field support branch chief, J-8. “This gives us an opportunity to meet face-to-face with people we are constantly communicating with.”



PSSs in attendance also agreed that networking in person provides a great benefit and increased their readiness before heading into the summer surge.



“This workshop has helped me understand how to provide better reports, stay on track and be better prepared for visits to my MEPS,” said Angela Minor, PSS, 6th battalion. “Pairing faces with names and establishing rapport helps us to be more comfortable in reaching out with problems that may occur in the job.”



Both new and established PSSs attended the workshop, allowing for a unique opportunity and exchange of knowledge.



“Some PSSs at the workshop were hired within the last month and some have been with us for several years,” said Anderson. “Getting them together has allowed them to bounce ideas off each other and pass wisdom down.”