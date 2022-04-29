Celebrity chef feeds an Army

Photo By Thomas Byrd | Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, left, speaks with Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Byrd | Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, left, speaks with Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commanding general, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Duncan of the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, bottom right, about how meals are served to trainees in the field April 28, 2022. Irvine has first-hand knowledge of what feeding an Army takes as he was a cook for over 10 years in the British Royal Navy. see less | View Image Page

Each Thursday hundreds of trainees graduate from Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson. On April 28, the trainees, now Soldiers, and their Family members were treated to a meal prepared personally by celebrity Chef Robert Irvine and his team.



“I didn’t find out he was going to be here until this morning” said Jenn Inglis, mother of a recently-graduated Soldier. “It’s exciting.”



Irvine may be famous for his television and talk shows but many may not know that his journey to celebrity food status began with the military.



“I was a cook in the British Royal Navy for 10 years,” Irvine said. “Seeing the process from day zero to 10 weeks and sitting at the graduation today brought a tear to my eye. I remember graduating, going to the fleet and going on deployments.”



Fort Jackson was one stop on his country-wide tour of military installations as part of the Robert Irvine Foundation tour. The foundation supports Soldiers and veterans through a hearty meal and resources for Soldiers and veterans effected by traumatic brain injuries, combat injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.



“We are breaking bread with our heroes,” Irvine said. “I cooked a meal for 700 Family members and 400 Soldiers to say thank you to the 1% who put on a uniform and protect our country and way of life.”



Irvine was able to witness the 421 trainees graduate and become fully-fledged Soldiers. Their Family members though, didn’t know Irvine was at the installation much less providing them all with lunch until they arrived.



“I had no clue he was going to be here,” said Spc. Chuma Humphrey, Company A, 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment. “Then I found out Chef Irvine would be here and thought this is great. My dad is a chef. This is his area of expertise and will enjoy it.”



Humphries was excited to treat his parents and wife to a meal cooked by the celebrity chef.



“The turkey meatloaf wasn’t dry at all. You’re talented when you can do that,” said Charles Humphrey Sr., Chuma’s father. “I’m from Kansas City, barbeque country. Robert Irvine did great on the brisket. The whole meal was beautiful.”



Irvine and his team created a southern comfort food spread with a menu of expresso rubbed brisket, turkey meat loaf, pork tender loin, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, collard greens, rolls, and all the trimmings.



“It was absolutely beautiful and delicious,” Inglis said. “My favorite was the brisket. This was a fantastic experience.”



Irvine was also able to walk away with an experience as well. He was able to see how Fort Jackson feeds the force each day inside a dining facility and in the field. Installation dining facilities on average serve over 3,000 meals daily.



During his tour of the installation, culinary specialists and trainees were able to ask him questions directly in addition to autographs and selfies.



As the lunch concluded, Soldiers and their Families and friends were able to spend some time together before returning to the 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment area to part ways once again as the Soldiers prepared to move to their Advanced Individual Training sites.



Irvine and his staff took a break at a table and were able to relax and watch the Soldiers and their Families enjoy themselves and the remaining desserts.



Before Irvine and his team began breaking down and preparing to travel to their next location, he gave some advice to the newly graduated Soldiers.



“Be quite, listen and become a great member of the team. Remember the mission is always bigger than yourself,” Irvine said. “To all those who wear the cloth of the nation, regardless of what branch, thank you for your service.”