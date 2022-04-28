USS Springfield Sailors Volunteer at Food Bank in Australia

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Robert Reinheimer | PERTH, Western Australia (April 27, 2022) – Michael Goldman, Charge d’Affaires at...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Robert Reinheimer | PERTH, Western Australia (April 27, 2022) – Michael Goldman, Charge d’Affaires at the United States Embassy to Australia, center, and U.S. Consul General David Gainer, right, talk with a Sailor assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) at the hunger relief organization Foodbank WA, April 27. Springfield is visiting Perth, Western Australia as part of a routine deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class John Huffman) see less | View Image Page

PERTH, Western Australia - Sailors from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) volunteered at Foodbank WA during their regularly-scheduled port visit to Perth, Western Australia, April 27.



The event ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Sailors working alongside Foodbank WA staff to help sort and package food items at the hunger relief organization’s Perth Airport warehouse for distribution to those in need.



U.S. Embassy Australia’s Chargé d’Affaires Michael Goldman and U.S. Consul General David Gainer were in attendance, and thanked the Sailors for giving their time to the Australian community.



“After months serving at sea, Springfield’s crew made time on shore to give back to the Western Australian community,” said Chargé d’Affaires Goldman. “Our U.S.-Australia alliance is active every single day in so many ways.”



Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class John Huffman, one of Springfield’s volunteers, said that it is important to give back to the community and to help those less fortunate.



“When we got here, we learned that Foodbank WA helps feed more than 40,000 people every month, so it feels great to be able to come together as a boat and help such a great cause,” said Huffman. “Furthermore, an opportunity like this is yet another example of the great alliance between our countries, working together for the common good.”



Springfield arrived at HMAS Stirling Naval Base, Australia, April 23, for a port visit as part of a routine deployment to the Western Pacific.



Measuring more than 360-feet long and weighing more than 6,900 tons when submerged, Springfield is one of the stealthiest, most technologically-advanced submarines in the world. Los Angeles-class submarines support a multitude of missions, to include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance, and strike warfare, making Springfield one of the most capable submarines in the world. Springfield is the fourth ship in U.S. Navy history to bear the name.



With a crew of approximately 150 Sailors, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines make up the majority of the submarine force, with 40 still in service.



