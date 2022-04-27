Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield Sailors Volunteer at Food Bank [Image 4 of 4]

    PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Robert Reinheimer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    PERTH, Western Australia (April 27, 2022) – Michael Goldman, Charge d’Affaires at the United States Embassy to Australia, center, and U.S. Consul General David Gainer, right, talk with a Sailor assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) at the hunger relief organization Foodbank WA, April 27. Springfield is visiting Perth, Western Australia as part of a routine deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class John Huffman)

    USS Springfield Sailors Volunteer at Food Bank in Australia

