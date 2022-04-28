At-Home COVID-19 tests Available at Vandenberg

The 30th Medical Group diagnostic and therapeutics flight at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. recently became one of the first clinics to establish the at-home COVID-19 testing program.

Maj. Stephen Emmerthal, 30th MDG diagnostic and therapeutics flight commander, helped lead the charge with his hard working team of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to deliver new capabilities at operationally relevant speeds, while protecting Vandenberg, the local community and environment.

Emmerthal and his team worked diligently to come up with an effective plan to quickly and efficiently distribute as many COVID-19 tests as possible while complying to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention reporting requirements.

“We’ve reallocated people from other sections in the 30th MDG for manpower,” said Emmerthal. “Looking at my staff, I saw a section that was well manned and up for the challenge in a medical group heavily tasked with COVID and patient care.”

The COVID-19 at-home tests allows all TRICARE beneficiaries to easily access the tests at the Vandenberg pharmacy and take them in the comfort of their homes. The 30th MDG provides its patients with at-home over the counter rapid results COVID-19 tests in a matter of seconds by simply showing their Department of Defense Common Access Card’s at the pharmacy window.

QuickVue at-home COVID-19 test gives results in 10 minutes in the privacy of your home and provides everything that a person would need to make taking the test simple, as well as effectively detecting Omicron and other variants.

Ellume COVID-19 home test gives results in 15 minutes, utilizing a mobile app that guides you with step-by-step instructions on how to use the test. The results are then saved on the app and can be shared through email.

The 30th Medical Group is constantly working on ways to make distributing the at-home rapid results COVID-19 test easier for TRICARE beneficiaries an easier process.

“Our medical group is proud to serve our community,” said Emmerthal. “Our Airmen get excited about the prospect of coming up with solutions to the next challenge to providing healthcare, whether that be during COVID-19, in contested environments, or anything else life throws at us.”

