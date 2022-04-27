Corps seeks public comment for draft Hugo Lake Master Plan revision

Photo By Edward Johnson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will release the draft of the Hugo...... read more read more Photo By Edward Johnson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will release the draft of the Hugo Lake Master Plan revision and Environmental Assessment April 28, 2022, beginning a 30-day public review and comment period. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will release the draft of the Hugo Lake Master Plan revision and Environmental Assessment April 28, 2022, beginning a 30-day public review and comment period.

Information related to the Master Plan, Environmental Assessment, public comment forms, and presentation are available on the Tulsa District Website.

Key topics to be addressed in the revised Master Plan include revised land classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special topics such as public hunting. Revision of the Master Plan does not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the reservoir related to the water supply, flood risk management, or shoreline management permitting mission of the project.

The Master Plan is the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource project. The Master Plan study area includes Hugo Lake and all adjacent recreational and natural resource properties under U.S. Army Corps of Engineers administration. The revision is needed to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends, and federal laws and regulations related to public land management.

The revised Master Plan and Environmental Assessment were prepared in accordance with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Regulation 1130-2-550, Project Operations – Recreation Operations and Maintenance Policies, and Code of Federal Regulations part 230, Policy and Procedures for Implementing the National Environmental Policy Act, respectively.

Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan. Comments and questions pertaining to the proposed revision can be mailed to Shae Harrison, Lake Manager, Hugo Lake Project Office, P.O. Box 99, Sawyer, OK, 74756, or emailed to CESWT-OD-RBRBSWT@USACE.ARMY.MIL.

Please not that all comments regarding the Master Plan revision must be in writing.

XXX