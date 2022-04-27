Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CST Airman competes in New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Twelve Soldiers and one Airman geared up for the ultimate face-off: finding out who was the New Jersey National Guard’s Best Warrior this year during the state’s annual competition April 19-21.

    Senior Airman Alex Potts, a survey team member on the 21st Civil Support Team, said he was motivated to compete this year by the Soldiers he works with.

    “I work with three other Airmen and eighteen Soldiers on the Civil Support Team,” said Potts. “We’re a really close-knit group, they’re like family to me.”

    The Guardsmen competed at the state level in a series of physically and mentally demanding challenges for a chance to advance to the Region 1 contest in Niantic, Conn., May 10-13.

    This year’s competition featured the Army Combat Fitness Test, M4 carbine qualification, M17 pistol qualification, day/night land navigation, stress shoot, 12 mile ruck march, and a board interview.

    “It was awesome competing,” said Potts. “A lot of the things we did are things I have never had the opportunity to do. It was a great experience to get out there and learn some really cool skills and to meet some awesome Soldiers.”

    Potts had a few weeks to prepare, getting hands on with weapons such as the M249, and learning land navigation for the first time.

    During the presentation of awards, Potts was met with a round of applause, as the Airman netted a second place finish.

    “It was such an awesome experience overall,” said Potts. “It was really just a culmination of a lot of great people around me that supported and helped me.”

