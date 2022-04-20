Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CST Airman competes in New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior [Image 4 of 9]

    CST Airman competes in New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Potts takes part in the New Jersey National Guard's Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 20, 2022. Potts is a survey team member with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 19:13
    Photo ID: 7154635
    VIRIN: 220420-Z-NI803-1464
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CST Airman competes in New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Air Force
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard

