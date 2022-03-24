Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate capabilities, strengthen partnership in Combined aerial response exercise

    ERBIL AIR BASE, IRAQ

    04.27.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Gavin Chambers 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Staff Sgt. Gavin Chambers
    CJTF-OIR
    March 24, 2022

    U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate capabilities, strengthen partnership in Combined aerial response exercise

    ERBIL AIR BASE, Iraq – U.S. and Dutch forces conducted a Combined aerial response force exercise here March 24, 2022, to increase interoperability between the two Coalition partners while simultaneously displaying effects-based capabilities to Partner Forces, in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Inherent Resolve’s advise, assist and enable mission.
    “This event is a great example of how we can continue to build the relationship between Task Force Manchu and our Dutch partners,” said 1st Lt. Bailey Deterding, the platoon leader for Task Force Manchu’s Alpha Company. “The opportunity allowed both task forces to share knowledge and unique skills, which will ultimately translate to more successful Joint exercises in the future."
    The exercise was the culmination of multiple weeks of planning between Task Force Manchu and Task Force Falcon Soldiers that included intra-battalion coordination and Combined conditions check procedures to ensure all participants had a common understanding of the operation.
    “This was a great training opportunity for U.S. and Dutch forces to further strengthen the established security cooperation framework of the Coalition,” said Capt. Dominick Gennaro, the Task Force Manchu, Alpha Company commander. “Communication was vital for the success of this exercise. Both U.S. and Dutch forces executed the training effectively and safely due to proper planning and rehearsals. We understood the assignment and worked collaboratively to mitigate circumstances that would have hindered the operation.”
    CJTF-OIR is the military component of a Global Coalition of 77 nations and five international organizations who are operating in Iraq at the request of the Government of Iraq, and in northeast Syria in support of our partners in the region, as they secure the enduring defeat of Daesh. CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks.
