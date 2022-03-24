Photo By Staff Sgt. Gavin Chambers | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, Task Force Manchu, 4th Battalion, 9th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Gavin Chambers | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, Task Force Manchu, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and Royal Netherlands Army Soldiers assigned to the 11 Infantry Battalion "Grenadiers' and Rifles Guard Regiment," 11th Air Assault Brigade, carry simulated casualties into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a combined aerial response force exercise at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, March 24, 2022. The Coalition remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting our partners in Iraq and Syria as they work to bring stability to conflict-affected areas and to building enduring security partnerships. see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Gavin Chambers

CJTF-OIR

March 24, 2022



U.S. and Dutch forces demonstrate capabilities, strengthen partnership in Combined aerial response exercise



ERBIL AIR BASE, Iraq – U.S. and Dutch forces conducted a Combined aerial response force exercise here March 24, 2022, to increase interoperability between the two Coalition partners while simultaneously displaying effects-based capabilities to Partner Forces, in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Inherent Resolve’s advise, assist and enable mission.

“This event is a great example of how we can continue to build the relationship between Task Force Manchu and our Dutch partners,” said 1st Lt. Bailey Deterding, the platoon leader for Task Force Manchu’s Alpha Company. “The opportunity allowed both task forces to share knowledge and unique skills, which will ultimately translate to more successful Joint exercises in the future."

The exercise was the culmination of multiple weeks of planning between Task Force Manchu and Task Force Falcon Soldiers that included intra-battalion coordination and Combined conditions check procedures to ensure all participants had a common understanding of the operation.

“This was a great training opportunity for U.S. and Dutch forces to further strengthen the established security cooperation framework of the Coalition,” said Capt. Dominick Gennaro, the Task Force Manchu, Alpha Company commander. “Communication was vital for the success of this exercise. Both U.S. and Dutch forces executed the training effectively and safely due to proper planning and rehearsals. We understood the assignment and worked collaboratively to mitigate circumstances that would have hindered the operation.”

CJTF-OIR is the military component of a Global Coalition of 77 nations and five international organizations who are operating in Iraq at the request of the Government of Iraq, and in northeast Syria in support of our partners in the region, as they secure the enduring defeat of Daesh. CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks.

-30-