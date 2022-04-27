MWR Guam Opens Outdoor Fitness Area at NBG

NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 27, 2022) - Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Guam held a soft opening for their outdoor workout center, complete with two BeaverFit Gym boxes, at the Charles King Fitness Center (CKFC) compound, April 27.



The gym boxes provide an all-in-one training and storage solution, perfect for maximizing capabilities for outdoor fitness and remote workout environments. The boxes provide equipment including various weights, kettle bells, jump boxes, and medicine balls. Additionally, patrons can utilize the various stations including an area for pull ups, battle ropes, a dip bar, bench press, and training sleds.



MWR Guam Director Donna Spaddy, MWR Fitness Program Director Raelene Tajalle, and MWR Community Recreation Director Kelly Lizama cut the ribbon to the outdoor workout area.



“This outdoor functional space allows Naval Base Guam commands and counterparts to participate in the overall Navy Physical Readiness Program Mission by supporting its warfighters with optimal equipment and space to implement the latest strength and conditioning methodologies that the Navy Operation Fitness and Fueling Systems (NOFFS) promotes,” Tajalle said. “Exercises that can be performed utilizing the BeaverFit boxes include those that simulate movement patterns that are specific to job demands of a U.S. Navy Sailor.”



Eligible patrons must check-in at the CKFC front desk to utilize the space and pick up the key for the workout space.



The workout area can be used during CKFC hours of operation, open Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, and Sundays from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.



The area will also be utilized during the upcoming MWR Strongman Competition on Saturday, April 30. Individual events for the competition will use the various outdoor center equipment including the sled push and tire flips. For more information on CKFC programs and activities, call (671) 333-2049.

