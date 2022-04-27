NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 27, 2022) - Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Guam held a soft opening for their outdoor workout center, complete with two BeaverFit Gym boxes, at the Charles King Fitness Center (CKFC) compound,
April 27.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 01:21
|Photo ID:
|7162665
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-VV159-0011
|Resolution:
|4264x2839
|Size:
|840.85 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Guam Opens Outdoor Fitness Area at NBG [Image 8 of 8], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MWR Guam Opens Outdoor Fitness Area at NBG
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT