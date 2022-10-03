Do you Employ Veterans? Apply for the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

Courtesy Photo | Initiated by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Initiated by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017, the award recognizes small businesses, nonprofit organizations and large companies for excellence in leadership when it comes to promoting veterans’ employment. Recipients must demonstrate to their customers and future employees that they are dedicated to hiring veterans and supporting their careers. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Department of Labor is now accepting applications for the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, presented annually to employers that meet rigorous criteria around recruiting, employing and retaining America’s military veterans. The application period is open now through April 30.



Initiated by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017, the award recognizes small businesses, nonprofit organizations and large companies for excellence in leadership when it comes to promoting veterans’ employment. Recipients must demonstrate to their customers and future employees that they are dedicated to hiring veterans and supporting their careers.



Why should you apply?



The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award recognizing employers.



The award highlights companies and organizations committed to hiring and retaining America’s veterans in promising, family-sustaining careers.



The award encourages veterans and military spouses to pursue employment with recipient organizations.



Awardees join a network of more than 1,400 employers that the department has recognized for their support of America’s veterans.

Applications are evaluated on a range of criteria, including veteran hiring and retention rates, the availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programs, dedicated human resources and compensation and tuition assistance programs.



To complete the application process, employers must verify that their organization meets the award criteria, pay the application fee and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act.



Connecting employers with veterans is an integral part of our mission at VETS because we know that hiring veterans and military spouses is not only the right thing to do, it’s also a good business decision. With more than 200,000 military members returning to the civilian workforce every year, employers and communities across America have a unique opportunity to employ and leverage the skills of this continuous pipeline of talent. Providing awareness of the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program to this group is one way we can connect this highly sought-after population with the employment opportunities of awarded employers across the country.



To learn more and apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award, visit HIREvets.gov.



Randall Smith is the HIRE Vets Medallion program director for the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service. Follow VETS on Twitter: @VETS_DOL or on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/dolvets/