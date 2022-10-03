Do you Employ Veterans? Apply for the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

Initiated by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017, the award recognizes small businesses, nonprofit organizations and large companies for excellence in leadership when it comes to promoting veterans’ employment. Recipients must demonstrate to their customers and future employees that they are dedicated to hiring veterans and supporting their careers.

