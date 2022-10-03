Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Do you Employ Veterans? Apply for the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

    Do you Employ Veterans? Apply for the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Initiated by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017, the award recognizes small businesses, nonprofit organizations and large companies for excellence in leadership when it comes to promoting veterans’ employment. Recipients must demonstrate to their customers and future employees that they are dedicated to hiring veterans and supporting their careers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 18:31
    Photo ID: 7162386
    VIRIN: 220310-O-ZZ999-004
    Resolution: 2731x1365
    Size: 243.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Do you Employ Veterans? Apply for the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Do you Employ Veterans? Apply for the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    DOL
    HIRE Vets
    DOL VETS
    HVMP
    Veteran Friendly Employers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT