USS Zumwalt Conducts Live-Fire Missile Exercise

Courtesy Photo | PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) conducts a live-fire missile exercise at the Point Mugu Test Range. Zumwalt is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Mary Kierstead)

PACIFIC OCEAN — Guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) conducted its first in-class, live-fire missile exercise, April 14, as the crew prepares for their maiden employment.



During the live-fire exercises, Zumwalt’s crew engaged live targets with a series of Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile Block 1 (ESSM) (RIM 162D) and the Standard Missile 2 (SM-2) as part of the stealth destroyer’s final air defense testing.



“Demonstrating the capability of our combat suite and the lethality of our systems is critical to furthering the Zumwalt class,” said Capt. Amy McInnis, Zumwalt’s commanding officer. “Zumwalt continues to make great strides and we are excited to continue to test her limits later this year.”



Zumwalt is named after Adm. Elmo R. Zumwalt, Jr., who served as the 19th Chief of Naval Operations, and is the lead ship of a class of next-generation multi-mission destroyers designed to strengthen naval power from the sea.



For more information on Zumwalt visit https://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/ddg1000.