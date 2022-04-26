Pearle Vision Centers now open at more NEX locations

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) recently opened new Pearle Vision Centers at NEX Little Creek and NEX Norfolk, Va. With these two openings, there are now 10 Pearle Vision Centers providing a much needed service to NEX customers.
“NEXCOM is continually looking to bring services to our NEX locations that will enhance the quality of life of our valued patrons,” said Mary Margaret Caragan, Services Program Manager at NEXCOM. “NEXCOM opened its first Pearle Vision Center at NEX Oceana, Va., in 2019. Since that time, we’ve opened more locations so we can offer eye care service to even more of customers.”
The Pearle Vision Centers have on-site optometrists to give eye exams and write prescriptions. In addition to eyeglass frames, customers can also purchase contact lenses on-site. The vision centers work with all major health and vision plans including Tricare, Aetna, EyeMed, VSP and United Healthcare Vision.
Pearle Vision Centers are currently open at NEX Oceana, Va.; NEX Pearl Harbor; NEX San Diego and NEX North Island, Calif.; NEX Bethesda and NEX Annapolis, Md.; NEX Jacksonville, Fla.; and NEX Guam. A Pearle Vision Center at NEX Memphis, Tenn., is expected to open summer 2022.
