Careers with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Begin at $15 an Hour

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is looking for new team members with a passion for serving those who serve, with positions beginning at $15 an hour.



The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, operates more than 4,900 retail stores, restaurants and distribution centers in 50 states and more than 30 countries.



“The Exchange is mission-driven and offers purposeful careers in a variety of positions,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With 85% of associates having a military connection, we’re family serving family.”



The Exchange offers competitive pay, great benefits and career opportunities. Benefits for regular full-time and part-time Exchange associates include paid vacation and sick leave. Additionally, the Exchange’s associate transfer program helps military spouses retain employment during PCS’s, allowing them to keep their benefits and build toward retirement.



At the Exchange, 45% of the U.S. workforce is made up of Veterans, military spouses or dependents. The Exchange has hired more than 54,000 Veterans and military spouses since 2013, with a goal to increase that number to 75,000 by 2026.



Anyone interested in an exciting career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com to find out more.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



