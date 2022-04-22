In the Spotlight

Being a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate (SAPR VA) means supporting people in some of their darkest moments, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jared Remsing of Vancouver, Wash., is happy to be able to help.



“I chose to be a SAPR victim advocate because I saw it as an opportunity to be able to help people in an extreme dire time of need in someone’s life,” said Remsing. “The job’s not for the faint of heart at all, but it’s a great opportunity to be there for people.”



The goal of the SAPR program is to eliminate sexual assault in the Department of Defense. According to the NAS Sigonella Fleet and Family Support Programs website, VAs “provide information and emotional support and help guide victims through the various medical, legal and investigative processes with a goal of minimizing the ‘re-victimization’ of sexual assault victims.” Becoming a VA requires an application, a background check, and professional training.



“Our unit victim advocates are the bread and butter of our program,” said Shannon Harden, NAS Sigonella’s sexual assault response coordinator. “They are the eyes and ears in the commands and the first line of defense in the prevention of sexual violence. Jared Remsing is an outstanding advocate who sets the standard for others to follow. I could not be prouder to have him on our Sigonella SAPR team.”



When Remsing joined the Navy in 2015, he continued a family tradition of military service that extends back to his great-grandfather. The GI Bill and the ability to “see the world” were also important factors in his decision to serve.



“Serving in the Navy has been an absolute privilege,” he said. “I have been given the opportunities to travel to places I never thought I would see, meet several incredible people, and get a chance to better myself.”

His first command was the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and he enjoyed the fast-paced working environment he found there as an ABH. He now works in the operations department aboard NAS Sigonella as the departmental career counselor.



“Every day on the flight deck was a different experience, and I enjoy the camaraderie in the AB community,” said Remsing. “Here at NAS Sigonella, I have been given the privilege to work in a completely different environment with people from different rating communities.”



“ABH2 Remsing is one of our most reliable 2nd class petty officers in the operations department,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Justin Jenkins, NAS Sigonella operations leading petty officer. “He has a fantastic work ethic and brings a great attitude every day.”



Remsing credits his parents for his success, especially the lessons they taught him. His father helped him learn to deal with stress by teaching him that “if it’s in our control, we can worry about it, but if it’s not in our control, there’s no sense in worrying about it.” His mother showed him how to live with no regrets. As Remsing recalled, he learned that “we look back on things and we might not be happy about what we did or decision we made, but don’t look on it as regret; look on it as a lesson that you can move on and not make the same mistakes.”



In addition to his day job and collateral duties, Remsing enjoys running, traveling, baking, and reading, and he is also pursuing a degree in elementary education through Grand Canyon University.

