U.S. Coast Guard searching for mission kite surfer off Evanston, IL

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette | The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer who was reported missing on Lake...... read more read more

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette | The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer who was reported missing on Lake Michigan near Evanston, Illinois, April 23, 2022. The surfer was wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page