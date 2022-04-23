U.S. Coast Guard searching for mission kite surfer off Evanston, IL

CHICAGO — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer who was reported missing on Lake Michigan near Evanston, Illinois, April 23, 2022.
At 5:30 p.m. watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received a distress call from a local firefighter who reported a kite surfer wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite going underwater on Lake Michigan. The surfer was not observed resurfacing.
Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan has launched a small boat from Station Kenosha and the Ninth Coast Guard District launched an MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Traverse City. Both assets are on scene and actively searching the area.
Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan requests anyone who has any information to call 414-747-7182.
|04.23.2022
|04.24.2022 00:05
|419155
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|11
|0
