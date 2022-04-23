Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard searching for mission kite surfer off Evanston, IL

    U.S. Coast Guard searching for mission kite surfer off Evanston, IL

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette | The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer who was reported missing on Lake...... read more read more

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    CHICAGO — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer who was reported missing on Lake Michigan near Evanston, Illinois, April 23, 2022.

    At 5:30 p.m. watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received a distress call from a local firefighter who reported a kite surfer wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite going underwater on Lake Michigan. The surfer was not observed resurfacing.

    Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan has launched a small boat from Station Kenosha and the Ninth Coast Guard District launched an MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Traverse City. Both assets are on scene and actively searching the area.

    Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan requests anyone who has any information to call 414-747-7182.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 00:05
    Story ID: 419155
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard searching for mission kite surfer off Evanston, IL, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Coast Guard searching for mission kite surfer off Evanston, IL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chicago
    Illinois
    Lake Michigan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT