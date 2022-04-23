Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard searching for mission kite surfer off Evanston, IL

    U.S. Coast Guard searching for mission kite surfer off Evanston, IL

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer who was reported missing on Lake Michigan near Evanston, Illinois, April 23, 2022. The surfer was wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 00:05
    TAGS

    Chicago
    Illinois
    Lake Michigan

