MICC leaders observe sexual assault awareness, prevention month

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 13, 2022) -- Leaders from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command reinforce the role and responsibility of workforce members to prevent sexual assault, sexual harassment and associated retaliation in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



In a video message released April 13, Brig. Gen. Doug Lowrey, commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Chantel Sena-Diaz echo leaders from across the Army leaders committed to building comradery and trust amongst MICC civilian and uniformed members by taking action.



“When it comes to harmful behaviors such as sexual harassment, sexual assault and associated retaliation, the only person responsible for committing the act is the perpetrator, but all members of the team are responsible for each other’s safety and wellbeing,” Sena-Diaz said.



The Army joins the nation in recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year’s Army theme is "Prevention Starts With You," which builds on the concept of upholding what it means to be a member of an Army team.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.