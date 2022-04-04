Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MICC leaders observe sexual assault awareness, prevention month

    MICC leaders observe sexual assault awareness, prevention month

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The command team for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command joins the Army to reinforce the role and responsibility of every member of the Army team to prevent sexual assault, sexual harassment and associated retaliation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 15:03
    Photo ID: 7156329
    VIRIN: 220404-A-ZZ999-201
    Resolution: 446x300
    Size: 42.85 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC leaders observe sexual assault awareness, prevention month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MICC leaders observe sexual assault awareness, prevention month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acc
    amc
    army materiel command
    army contracting command
    mission and installation contracting command
    micc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT