April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The command team for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command joins the Army to reinforce the role and responsibility of every member of the Army team to prevent sexual assault, sexual harassment and associated retaliation.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 15:03
|Photo ID:
|7156329
|VIRIN:
|220404-A-ZZ999-201
|Resolution:
|446x300
|Size:
|42.85 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MICC leaders observe sexual assault awareness, prevention month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MICC leaders observe sexual assault awareness, prevention month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT