WHINSEC Conducts 4-Course Graduation

Top honor on their respective courses go to: (left to right) Lt. Alberto Lozano Castillo, Inter Agency Crisis Action Planning course; Col. Carlos F. Hermida Reina, International Operational Law course; Capt. Adhara M Estrada Torres, Medical Assistance course; Patrolman Christian C Orejuela Hoyos, Joint Disaster Response Techniques.

FORT BENNING, GA – Yesterday, 49 students, representing the nations of Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras Paraguay, and Peru graduated here at WHINSEC.



They have completed the academic requirements for their respective courses. The courses were the International Operational Law (IOL), the Inter Agency Crisis Action Planning (IACAP), the Joint Disaster Response Techniques (JDRT), and the Medical Assistance (MEDAC). Courses varied in length with IOL, being four weeks long to the MEDAC at nine weeks in duration. All courses contain integrated training on human rights; the rule of law; rules of engagement; due process; civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society.



The International Operational Law course covers legal topics and issues encountered in the planning and executions of security force operations in the current environment.



Colombian Air Force Lt. Felipe Ramirez Garcia participated on the IOL course and he had this to say.



“The course turned out to be of great benefit to all because it strengthen our knowledge of international humanitarian law and human rights and its application during military operations. Because of my daily work as an operational legal adviser, having much clearer and broader concepts of the application of international humanitarian law and human right for military operations, I will be able to strengthen the actions of the force much more and the democratic accomplishment of the missions that we fulfil.”



During the Interagency Crisis Action Planning course, the students learn individual tasks associated with skills and knowledge to function as advisors or planners in crisis management during military operations or initial response activities in collaboration with the interagency and multinational community.



Ms. Sara L Rodriguez, from the Colombian National Defense Ministry commented, “It has been a very interesting course, a lot of learning. It is a course that leaves me many lessons, a way of thinking a little more accurate, strict, and clear to be able to work interagency with all the agencies and institutions in Colombia.



Even though I have had experience working with other agencies, this course gives me some lessons to apply, from basic things like planning a specific task, to who to go to when I need something. Not only did we learn planning but we also learned the different entities that can help us in times of crisis."



Students with the Joint Disaster Response Techniques course receive training that includes a combination of classroom & field instruction and practical exercises that develop and enhance the students’ competency to execute breaching operations and humanitarian assistance through urban search & rescue operations.



Peruvian Army Engineer Lt. Maria A. Ramos Menut commented, “It was a very rewarding course, new techniques, and experiences. With this, I can contribute to the new techniques that we will be able to develop within our training with the Peruvian Army. These techniques will help to improve many shortcomings that we may have, one to improve personally and to improve the performance of our professionals during a disaster or emergency."



Guatemalan Army Maj. Erikson de Jesus Garcia Santander, member of the Humanitarian Rescue Battalion, and fellow JDRT student added.



“Each of us contributed a bit of our knowledge, of what we do in our countries on Humanitarian Aid. This course helped us, to be able to combine our multinational efforts to attend an emergency, a natural disaster, an earthquake, a hurricane that happens in each of our countries. I take with me techniques that I can apply in Guatemala, in the humanitarian aid unit to which I belong. I had previous knowledge yes, but the techniques learned here are new techniques that work and will be shared with the personnel dedicated to humanitarian aid," said de Jesus.



Participants of the Medical Assistance course develop medical skills required of personnel serving in military or law enforcement units. Major subject areas include basic lifesaver measures; force health protection; treatment of complicated injuries; fluid replacement; splinting; cardiopulmonary resuscitation; combat trauma treatment; invasive skills; limited primary care; combat evacuation; and physical fitness.



MEDAC student, Colombian Air Force Capt. Adhara M. Estrada Torres found the course to be a very interesting, one that it generated a lot of learning, many teachings on treatment of patients, especially those who wounded in combat and to be able to give the best care in those difficult times.



She added, “I believe that it is a course that has many tools, many facilities geared towards learning that greatly help the medical personnel, healthcare personnel to fulfill the mission of caring for the wounded. I take those teachings back with me with the idea to be multipliers of those teachings to healthcare personnel in order to have more tools to care for patients.”