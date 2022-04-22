USS Billings (LCS 15) Holds First OCONUS Freedom-Variant LCS Exchange of Command Ceremony

Photo By Lt. Anthony Junco | PONCE, Puerto Rico (Apr. 22, 2022) Cmdr. Jeffrey Gerring, commanding officer of the...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Anthony Junco | PONCE, Puerto Rico (Apr. 22, 2022) Cmdr. Jeffrey Gerring, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) (Blue Crew), right, turns over the hull to Cmdr. Brett Seeley, commanding officer of Billings (Gold Crew), during an exchange of command ceremony in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Apr. 22, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released) see less | View Image Page

PONCE, Puerto Rico (April 22, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) held an exchange of command ceremony in Ponce, Puerto Rico, April 22, 2022.



This marks the first East Coast Freedom-variant LCS to turn over the hull outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS).



"This exchange of command presented unique challenges, but the successful transition of ownership of Billings outside Mayport highlights the professional conduct and coordination between these LCS crews," said Capt. Tom Stephens, commodore of Mine Division 22. "We're very proud of the Billings crews' accomplishments as Billings Gold begins a second deployment within the past year and Billings Blue caps off a highly successful first deployment."



The Blue Crew pulled into Ponce on April 12 to conduct a preventative maintenance availability (PMAV) and continuous maintenance availability (CMAV). The Gold Crew took over the hull on April 22, will complete the CMAV, and then continue to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.



“The Kraken crew performed remarkably well during this deployment, not only disrupting 1,900 kilograms of illicit drugs, but also working side-by-side with important partner nations,” said Cmdr. Jeffrey Gerring, commanding officer of Billings (Blue Crew). “It is bittersweet to turn the hull over to the Thundercat crew, but I know they will be equally successful while operating in the AOR.”



Billings Gold Crew arrived on the ship April 17, and began working with Blue Crew to complete operational and maintenance checks, inspections, and preparations to take charge of the hull.



“It is great to be back aboard the mighty Billings and to see Team Kraken complete their maiden deployment,” said Cmdr. Brett Seeley, commanding officer of Billings (Gold Crew). “The Thundercats are excited to execute the first east coast LCS crew swap overseas and to soon head back out on patrol to build upon the successes of our first deployment last year. Many thanks to our sister crew, our immediate superior in command (ISIC), and the maintenance community for making this overseas turnover successful and we cannot wait to set sail soon, Hooyah Team Billings!”



LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. It can support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.