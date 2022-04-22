The U.S. Army Parachute Team brings Army experience to Puerto Rico

Photo By Megan Hackett | Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team walk to board the jump aircraft, the C-147A,...... read more read more Photo By Megan Hackett | Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team walk to board the jump aircraft, the C-147A, before their skydive over Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on 20 April 2022 in preparation for their tandem passengers. USAPT is conducting skydives in their first tandem camp of the 2022 season. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett) see less | View Image Page

The United States Army Parachute Team was in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico April 19 through 22 conducting tandems for local patrons.



USAPT conducts worldwide parachute jumps using a tandem orientation program that connects the U.S. Army with the American public and enhances the Army’s recruiting efforts. The tandem team consists of 15 Soldiers selected from a core of highly qualified parachutists from within the unit.



The organization conducted their first tandem event of the year at the Rafael Hernandez Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.



It has been since a 2006 airshow that USAPT has had the opportunity to perform in Puerto Rico.



“The last time the Golden Knights visited Puerto Rico, I was with the Gold demonstration team for an airshow,” explained Sgt. 1st Class Joe Abeln, tandem instructor on USAPT. “We had a really fun audience, with so many fans lining up for autographs. It’s really great to make it back to this area again with the Golden Knights.”



Those that attended the event were able to interact with Soldiers throughout the day and watch the jumps as the tandems landed. Located adjacent to the coast, the tandem passengers had beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean.



“This is the most important event that we’ve had since 2006, when the Golden Knights last came to Puerto Rico,” said Abel Ortoloza, the public affairs specialist for the Miami Recruiting Battalion. “It is so important to get the Army image out to the community. We wanted to show that we are investing in our island and our people.”



USAPT tandem team typically conducts at least 10 tandem events annually, as well as hundreds of training jumps throughout the year. Their mission brings the American public closer to the sport of parachuting and the opportunity to get to know actual Soldiers in the U.S. Army.



“This event has been great for the island (of Puerto Rico) as there is a culture of service here,” explained Lt. Col. Brian Mandock, the deputy garrison commander in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. “Puerto Rico sends more people per capita to the Army than any state in the union.”



USAPT is a unit under the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. USAREC is responsible for manning both the active Army and the U.S. Army Reserve, ensuring security and readiness for our Nation.



Lt. Col. Virginia Knorr, the Miami Recruiting battalion commander, discussed the excitement of hosting USAPT. “ We requested the Golden Knights because it’s been years since we’ve had an Army asset visit. Puerto Rico does the brunt of our recruiting mission and we want to show love back to the community in Puerto Rico.”



“As an U.S. Army Soldier, Golden Knight, and the tandem team leader, it has been both emotional and rewarding to jump in Puerto Rico,” explained Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez, the team leader of the tandem team.



Sgt. 1st Class Lopez has served in the U.S. Army for 16 years and has over 6,500 skydives. A native of Dorado, Puerto Rico, Lopez is excited to conduct the event in his home territory.



Lopez was the direct translator for many of the passengers at the event. “As the only Spanish-speaking member of the Golden Knights, it has been shocking how language can be the key to success.” Lopez explained that the Army has cryptologic linguist positions. “It shows the importance and the need to have Soldiers that know multiple languages, as it can make or break a mission.”



USAPT conducted 41 tandem jumps in the 4-day event. The team took passengers from all over Puerto Rico.