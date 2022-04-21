Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kerkow of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a tandem skydive over Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on 21 April 2022. USAPT is conducting skydives in their first tandem camp of the 2022 season. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joe Abeln)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840496
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-id671-194
|Filename:
|DOD_108930891
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR
|Hometown:
|FOREST LAKE, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team brings Army experience to Puerto Rico, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The U.S. Army Parachute Team brings Army experience to Puerto Rico
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT