Ambassadors to Poland Visit V Corps

POZNAN, Poland - Freytag von Loringhoven, German ambassador to Poland, left, and Mark Brzezinski, U.S. ambassador to Poland, right, attend a briefing with V Corps leadership at V Corps headquarters (forward) in Poznan, Poland, Monday, April 11.

POZNAN, Poland - Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, deputy commanding general, V Corps, hosted the U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski and the German Ambassador to Poland Freytag von Loringhoven at V Corps headquarters (forward), Monday, April 11.



The ambassadors toured the forward headquarters and attended a briefing that highlighted V Corps objectives and missions across Europe.



The United States and Poland signed the enhanced defense cooperation agreement on 15 August, 2020, paving the way for the establishment of the V Corps headquarters (forward) in Poznan, Poland. During the establishment ceremony held November 20, 2020, Maj. Gen. Terrence McKenrick, former V Corps DCG, talked about how the corps would deliberately grow the corps forward staff while also building its overall warfighting capability.



Now a certified warfighting headquarters, the Victory Corps moved the remainder of its personnel and equipment from Fort Knox, Kentucky, to a temporary location at Ansbach, Germany in March.



“The presence of V Corps in Poland allows us to increase our military cooperation with NATO and serves as a strong deterrent to our adversaries,” said Broadwater. “We are committed to ensuring regional security and stability with our Eastern European partners and Allies.”



The U.S. has a long history of partnering with NATO countries and the presence of U.S. troops across Europe is a mark of the commitment to the NATO. In accordance with Article 5, V Corps will defend every square inch of NATO territory.



“To have the Victory Corps here now just gives you a sense of the massive transformation that has positively occurred in this region,” said Brzezinski.



V Corps is America's forward deployed corps in Europe and works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater such as the 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade.