Commercial and DoD transportation experts work to improve joint-force movements

Photo By Kimberly Spinner | Navy Capt. David Rodebush, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command...... read more read more Photo By Kimberly Spinner | Navy Capt. David Rodebush, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command director of Operations, addresses the audience during the Deployment and Distribution Synchronization Symposium April 20, 2022 on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The event was designed to be a dialogue-centric collaboration between senior transportation industry representatives and Department of Defense transportation, intelligence and cyber experts. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FOREC BASE, Ill. – The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command hosted the Deployment and Distribution Synchronization Symposium here April 20, 2022. The event was designed to be a dialogue-centric collaboration between senior transportation industry representatives and Department of Defense transportation, intelligence and cyber experts.



“The D2S2 gave us an opportunity to get all parties together, who have critical roles in delivering the Joint Force in support of our nation’s objectives,” said Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, SDDC commanding general.



The last D2S2 was conducted in 2019 before COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, making this Hoyle’s first and last while at SDDC. Previously, the symposium was a three-day event, but this year, the SDDC team focused on topics designed to refine the command’s deployment plans and operate more effectively when supporting large-scale contingency operations.



“We weren’t here to talk about what is happening, but what might happen, and it’s an opportunity for industry reps to peek behind the curtain in a classified environment and see what would be required of them during a contingency operation,” said Navy Capt. David Rodebush, SDDC director of Operations.



In today’s dynamically changing security environment, SDDC’s Surface Warriors depend on collaboration and feedback from their industry partners. They must be able to deliver the joint force to support large-scale combat operations to prevent conflict and shape warfighting domains.



“SDDC operates as a third-party logistics provider,” said Rodebush. “We cannot move a single piece of cargo without the transportation capacity from the commercial industry.”



Throughout the day, the attendees discussed the command’s cargo movement plans, global threats and cyber security to provide predictability for the industry partners and decrease operational shortfalls.



“Having these discussions now can provide predictability in our operations, decrease shortfalls and deter cyber threats,” said Hoyle.