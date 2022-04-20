Commercial and DoD transportation experts work to improve joint-force movements

Navy Capt. David Rodebush, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command director of Operations, addresses the audience during the Deployment and Distribution Synchronization Symposium April 20, 2022 on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The event was designed to be a dialogue-centric collaboration between senior transportation industry representatives and Department of Defense transportation, intelligence and cyber experts. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)
