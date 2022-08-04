The 2nd Armored Division (Forward) Association hosts ceremony at Fort Hood

Photo By Staff Sgt. Desmond Cassell | FORT HOOD, Texas — Retired Col. William T. Vossler speaks at the 2nd Armored...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Desmond Cassell | FORT HOOD, Texas — Retired Col. William T. Vossler speaks at the 2nd Armored Division (Forward) Association monument dedication ceremony April 8 at Fort Hood Memorial Park. The association unveiled and dedicated a new monument to honor the men and women who served and sacrificed while serving in the “Division Forward” from 1975 to 1992. Roughly 25 former members of the division attended the ceremony. Many of the Cold War Soldiers, stationed in Germany in the 1980s, deployed with the division to Operation Desert Storm. One of the association members, Ken Tabony, laid a wreath to honor members of the division that made the ultimate sacrifice. see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 2nd Armored Division (Forward) Association hosted a monument dedication ceremony April 8 at Fort Hood Memorial Park.



The association unveiled and dedicated a new monument to honor the men and women who served and sacrificed while serving in the “Division Forward” from 1975 to 1992. Roughly 25 former members of the division attended the ceremony. Many of the Cold War Soldiers, stationed in Germany in the 1980s, deployed with the division to Operation Desert Storm.



One of the association members, Ken Tabony, laid a wreath to honor members of the division that made the ultimate sacrifice.