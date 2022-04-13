III Armored Corps completes Warfighter 22-04 as part of Global Defender 22

Fort Hood, Texas – III Armored Corps concluded Warfighter Exercise 22-4, April 13, 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas.



The exercise involved thousands of Soldiers from March through April, 2022 as part U.S. Army Forces Command and Army Futures Command training strategies to maintain proficient units in unified land operations.



The intent of the Warfighter Exercise was to give corps and division-level commanders a forum to train their staffs on large-scale combat operations. The event was conducted in a computer-simulated scenario as well as in the field, in order to practice and certify on mission command across geographically dispersed component commands.



Multiple units such as the 1st Cavalry Division, 4th Infantry Division, and the 40th Infantry Division from the California Army National Guard, just to name a few, provided division response cells to round out the III Armored Corps pool of forces available for the exercise.



“We have to be excellent at the individual and small unit level, because that’s where the fighting will happen,” said Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commander, U.S. Army Forces Command. “But we also have to invest in our future and balance future readiness. For us, modernization is not optional. It is a national imperative for our Army.”



The III Armored Corps is the nation’s premier heavy corps headquarters consisting of four divisions, a cavalry regiment, sustainment command, and five separate brigades, totaling nearly 100,000 Soldiers.

