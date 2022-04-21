AOTW Managing the lodging

MORÓN AIR BASE, Spain – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malik Houser, 496th Air Base Squadron contingency lodging manager, was named Airlifter of the Week at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 7, 2022.



Houser joined the military about six years ago and recently reenlisted.



“I joined the Air Force to get out of my hometown,” Houser said. “There wasn’t much there for me.”



When Houser started his career he didn’t understand the value of his job in the Air Force.



“I felt like my job was insignificant while everyone else I knew had more important jobs. But, when I started to deploy I gained more respect for every job,” said Houser. “In a deployed environment you really gain appreciation for your job because you can see the big picture play out right in front of you.”





While at Morón AB, he rapidly completed a bed down for 911 personnel between two geographically separated facilities.



He also aided in building 119 beds for transient personnel, providing linen, Wi-Fi, latrines, showers, laundry facilities and other quality of life items, with less than a weeks’ notice.



In addition to lodging support, Houser worked in unison with permanent party and temporary duty assignment first sergeants to identify, relocate, and provide “Meals on Wheels” to personnel in isolation due to COVID-19.



“Senior Airman Houser is truly a vital asset to Morón Air Base and our mission here,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Chivers, 496th Air Base Squadron flight chief.



Houser embraced all opportunities to display his ability to lead and make an impact on the people around him at Morón AB.



“My team here at Morón Air Base, although small, is one of the best teams I have ever worked with,” said Houser. “I’ve made real connections with genuine people here. They make me feel appreciated.”



Houser manages the largest hardened-sheltered contingency operation in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa with oversight of 640 bed spaces.



“My team here helped me get to this point by believing in my abilities as a person first, leader second, '' said Houser. “I prefer not to be micromanaged, and my team here respects that and allows me to take charge. I value their trust in me, because it has helped me grow into a more capable Airman.”

