    AOTW Managing the lodging

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malik Houser, 496th Air Base Squadron contingency lodging manager is named Airlifter of the Week at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 7, 2022. Houser manages the largest hardened-sheltered contingency operation in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa with oversight of 640 bed spaces. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 08:23
    Photo ID: 7151929
    VIRIN: 220420-F-ZZ111-1001
    Resolution: 1929x1447
    Size: 319.31 KB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AOTW Managing the lodging, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AOTW Managing the lodging

    USAFE
    Spain
    Military
    Airman
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Morón Air Base

