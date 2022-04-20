3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Continues SAAPM Observances

Photo By Spc. Caitlin Wilkins | Sgt. Paige Watson and Staff Sgt. Adam Pyle, the female and male first place finishers...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Caitlin Wilkins | Sgt. Paige Watson and Staff Sgt. Adam Pyle, the female and male first place finishers for the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K, pose for a photo with their 603rd Aviation Support Battalion coins at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, April 20, 2022. The 5K was part of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade’s observance of SAAPM. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA – The 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, continues their observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a 5K run at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, April 20, 2022.



SAAPM is observed every April by both the Department of Defense and civilian agencies by focusing on eliminating sexual assault and harassment from the ranks.



“It was an opportunity for us to build esprit de corps and identify that sexual assault is an issue,” said Staff Sgt. Taylor Pruss, victim advocate for the 603rd ASB, 3rd CAB. “By a show of hands, the formation let us know they have people in their lives that were affected by sexual harassment and sexual assault. To see a large portion of the formation raise their hands, hopefully that drives the point home that it very much happens in all of our lives and we’re all affected by it.”



The run was part of a larger 3rd CAB virtual 5K challenge held April 18-22. Soldiers are encouraged to run a 5K and upload their time onto the brigade Facebook group. The top three times uploaded will win a Certificate of Achievement, a brigade coin and a swag bag that includes a SHARP T-Shirt.



While the challenge was planned as a virtual event, Pruss took the opportunity to organize the in-person 5K during PT hours.



“The brigade SHARP team told me about the virtual 5K, asked me to join and I was like, ‘Absolutely, I’ll get my platoon and hopefully company to do this one day during PT. Then they asked if I could get the whole battalion involved,” said Pruss. “It was a consider it done kind of moment.”



The event sparked some competition with the fastest male and female finishers receiving a 603rd ASB challenge coin, as well as entering the competition for brigade level prizes.



The 603rd ASB leadership was also able to speak with their Soldiers about how important it is for everyone to prevent sexual assault and harassment whether on or off duty.



“If we’re looking at stopping or preventing sexual harassment or sexual assault within the formation, it’s not just about coming out for the runs, it’s about taking action every single day we’re at work or even during those off duty hours,” said Lt. Col. David Jones, commander of the 603rd ASB, 3rd CAB. If we see something, we say something. We prevent incidents from happening, and as a team, we help respond when something occurs.”



Educating everyone in the formation about their reporting options and who they can talk to is always a top priority for the 3rd CAB SHARP team.



“We’re really trying to reach out to the entire formation and make sure people understand what their options are and who they can talk to if they have questions,” said Pruss. “It’s about us as the SHARP team getting in front of formations and conducting training. We’re just trying to get out there and have our faces recognized so they know who they can approach without losing any of their rights as a possible client.”



Anyone with questions or concerns regarding SHARP is encouraged to call the 3rd CAB SHARP hotline (912) 255-2163 or the 3rd ID SHARP hotline (912) 271-9958.