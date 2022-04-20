3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Continues SAAPM Observances

Two 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers race to the finish line during the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, April 20, 2022. The event was held to raise awareness for SAAPM and remind Soldiers if they see something, they say something. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

Date Taken: 04.20.2022
Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US