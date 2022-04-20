Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Continues SAAPM Observances [Image 2 of 3]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Continues SAAPM Observances

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Two 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers race to the finish line during the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, April 20, 2022. The event was held to raise awareness for SAAPM and remind Soldiers if they see something, they say something. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:27
    Photo ID: 7150944
    VIRIN: 220420-A-HE018-1043
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Continues SAAPM Observances [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Continues SAAPM Observances
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Continues SAAPM Observances
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Continues SAAPM Observances

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Continues SAAPM Observances

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    5K
    U.S. Army
    3rd CAB
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT