    USS Frank Cable Arrives at HMAS Stirling

    PERTH, Australia (April 13. 2022)

    PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA

    04.13.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrived at HMAS Stirling on Garden Island, off the coast of Perth, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit in the Indo-Pacific Region, April 13, 2022.

    Frank Cable and her crew of nearly 500 Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners recently departed the city of Sydney where the ship hosted members of the Royal Australian Navy, including Vice Adm. Michael Noonan, Chief of Navy Australia.

    "Our crew is looking forward to demonstrating submarine tender expeditionary capabilities, said Capt. Albert Alarcon, Frank Cable's commanding officer. "Our events in HMAS Stirling will complement our recent theater security cooperation engagements in Brisbane and Sydney, and further advance interoperability with our Royal Australian Navy counterparts."

    HMAS Stirling is positioned on Garden Island and provides operational and logistics support to RAN ships, submarines and aircraft based in Western Australia.

    While pier side, Frank Cable will conduct exercises with both the U.S. Navy and RAN, demonstrating the submarine tender’s capabilities.
    This deployment is the ship’s second patrol since turning over lead maintenance activity responsibilities with her sister ship, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), in September 2021.

    Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

