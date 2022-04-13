MNCC Visits Sasebo

(SASEBO, Japan)--Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), visited Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) during a tour of fleet concentration areas April 13.



Satterwhite has been visiting several locations, including Japan, to meet with command triads and area Command Pay and Personnel Administrators (CPPAs) to ensure they understand the organizational changes happening within MNCC throughout 2022 and beyond.



MNCC was established as a flag-level command in September 2021, with Satterwhite as its first commander. MNCC merged Navy Personnel Command’s Pay and Personnel Management Department (PERS-2), the Human Resources Service Center (HRSC), and Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPPSC) into one organization to better serve Sailors and their families with customer service for personnel and pay transactions.



“It was important for me to come out here and meet with command leadership to ensure that they understand the changes happening at MyNavy Career Center,” said Satterwhite. “I did my assessment of where we were and what the organizations were doing and then offered ways to realign what we’re doing to improve how we pay Sailors and take care of the issues that they’re seeing.”



In his initial assessment upon taking command of MNCC, Satterwhite recommended replacing legacy Personnel Support Detachments (PSD) with Six Transaction Service Centers (TSC) to function as Centers of Excellence for specific personnel and pay issues; 13 Regional Support Centers (RSC) to provide training to CPPAs and direct contact for command triads; and a Human Resources Service Center (HRSC) with two locations that provide 24/7 direct support to Sailors.



Satterwhite’s trip to CFAS allowed Sasebo-based leadership and personnel stakeholders to get a first-hand account of the upcoming changes in order to better serve their Sailors.



“I think that Rear Adm. Satterwhite’s visit was a good opportunity for the entire area of responsibility to hear it directly from senior leadership about what’s going on with the transition,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ernest Smith, officer in charge at Personnel Support Detachment Sasebo. “It also shed light on a few things that some of us were not aware of and allowed us to be able to provide feedback to make sure that the transition goes smoothly.”



The transition to TSCs and RSCs is currently taking place. Satterwhite says this realignment and focusing of the organization will yield a significant improvement in transaction processing, timeliness, accuracy, and training.



“This is a fast-moving train,” said Satterwhite. “We set up the RSCs in January and we will have realigned all our work by the end of June into six transaction service centers. There are a lot of changes, but they will result in better solutions. “



For more information about MyNavy Career Center, please visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/MyNavy-Career-Center/.

