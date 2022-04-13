Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), meets with command triads and Command Pay Personnel Administrators (CPPAs) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 13, 2022. Satterwhite visited CFAS to brief command leadership and CPPAs on recent organizational changes within MNCC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 22:36 Photo ID: 7149714 VIRIN: 220413-N-CA060-1007 Resolution: 5386x3591 Size: 1.42 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MNCC Visits Sasebo, by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.