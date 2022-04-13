Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MNCC Visits Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), meets with command triads and Command Pay Personnel Administrators (CPPAs) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 13, 2022. Satterwhite visited CFAS to brief command leadership and CPPAs on recent organizational changes within MNCC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 22:36
    Photo ID: 7149714
    VIRIN: 220413-N-CA060-1007
    Resolution: 5386x3591
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    CFAS
    meeting
    triad
    MNCC

