Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cordell Hull Lake closes swim beaches

    Cordell Hull Lake closes swim beaches

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure of...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 19, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure of Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach in Carthage, Tennessee, as well as Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, Tennessee, at Cordell Hull Lake. These closures are due to high bacteria levels in the water, presumably attributed to low lake levels, recent heavy rain, and runoff from adjacent farms.

    The affected areas are still open for picnicking and boat launching. No other beaches at Cordell Hull Lake are affected. Signs have been posted and caution tape installed warning the public not to swim at these locations. The day use volunteers are directing visitors to the Wartrace Day Use Beach, an alternative swim area.

    Park Ranger Spencer Taylor said the water is still pretty cold, but it’s still important to take this precaution to keep anyone from going into the water until it’s safe to do so.

    The Corps of Engineers is conducting follow-up testing daily at both swimming areas until conditions return to acceptable levels. For any questions pertaining to the beach closures, please call the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Cordell Hull Lake on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake/.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 15:37
    Story ID: 418809
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cordell Hull Lake closes swim beaches, by Bill Peoples, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cordell Hull Lake closes swim beaches
    Cordell Hull Lake closes swim beaches

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Cordell Hull Lake
    Defeated Creek Day Use Area
    Roaring River Day Use Area
    Beach Closure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT