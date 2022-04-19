Cordell Hull Lake closes swim beaches

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure of Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach in Carthage, Tennessee, as well as Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, Tennessee, at Cordell Hull Lake. This is a photo of the Roaring River Day Use Area Swim Beach closed April 19, 2022. (USACE Photo) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 19, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure of Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach in Carthage, Tennessee, as well as Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, Tennessee, at Cordell Hull Lake. These closures are due to high bacteria levels in the water, presumably attributed to low lake levels, recent heavy rain, and runoff from adjacent farms.



The affected areas are still open for picnicking and boat launching. No other beaches at Cordell Hull Lake are affected. Signs have been posted and caution tape installed warning the public not to swim at these locations. The day use volunteers are directing visitors to the Wartrace Day Use Beach, an alternative swim area.



Park Ranger Spencer Taylor said the water is still pretty cold, but it’s still important to take this precaution to keep anyone from going into the water until it’s safe to do so.



The Corps of Engineers is conducting follow-up testing daily at both swimming areas until conditions return to acceptable levels. For any questions pertaining to the beach closures, please call the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.



