Nashville District completes Gate City Floodplain Management Services Study

GATE CITY, Va. (April 19, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently completed a Floodplain Management Services Special Study of Little Moccasin Creek and Big Moccasin Creek, which evaluated the continual flooding of surrounding areas of Grogan Park and Old Nickelsville Highway in Gate City, Virginia.

Gate City submitted a request for FPMS technical assistance to evaluate its flood problems that affected the local school district and residents near the creek. The study began in June 2020.

The Nashville District completed a Flood Insurance Study package that focused on Little Moccasin Creek. It consisted of a hydraulic model, hydrology model and a detailed report, which were delivered to FEMA upon completion for further review and incorporation into the city’s current Flood Insurance Maps.

“Starting the project, the goal was to provide updated hydrologic and hydraulic models for Gate City, and provide them updated floodplain mapping, and to also address their main concern, flooding in that Grogan Park area,” said Technical Lead Engineer Mark Veasey.

Veasey, who managed the model study from start to end, said he enjoyed seeing and learning how the survey data and bridge collection data relates to the model and assists in determining outcomes that will help the community.

Nashville District created detailed hydrologic and hydraulic models, formulated potential measures to reduce the flood risk, and conducted a qualitative evaluation of the more promising preventative measures.

“This is my first project and first time really using the technical software, so I got to build models from scratch, which was really helpful for me,” said Veasey.

Gate City has a population of approximately 2,034 according to MyGateCity.com, and is centrally located 30 miles from Bristol, Virginia, and 20 miles from Johnson City, Tennessee. Completion of this FMPS study affects the local community and the surrounding areas that could potentially face similar flooding due to increased rainfall during these wet flood seasons.

The study modeled 2-year, 5-year, 10-year, 25-year, 50-year, 100-year, 200-year, and 500-year frequency storm events.

Now that this step of the process is completed, USACE is prepared to participate in mitigation discussions with Gate City, the state, and other agencies.

“Handing over the results to FEMA and the community was a highlight because I hope the information we provided will help them be more prepared in the future,” said Veasey.

Funding for this study is provided through the Floodplain Management Services Special Study, section 206 of the Flood Control Act of 1960, as amended. It is one of several FPMS studies being conducted within the Nashville District to assist local communities with floodplain management information.

