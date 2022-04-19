Military Shoppers Rely on Exchange Benefit to Save

Courtesy Photo | Whether shopping at a PX, BX or at ShopMyExchange.com, military families can count on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Whether shopping at a PX, BX or at ShopMyExchange.com, military families can count on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to help them save. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – As economic conditions fluctuate, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping service members and their families save at a time when it matters most.



Whether shopping at a PX, BX or at ShopMyExchange.com, authorized military shoppers—including retirees, disabled Veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians—enjoy everyday tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing.



“It matters where you shop,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “At the gas station, BX, PX, food court and online, the Exchange ensures military shoppers get more for less when they use their hard-earned benefit.”



Exchange-exclusive brands offer the same quality and selection of national brands at a lower cost, further enhancing the savings found when shopping on a military installation. And MILITARY STAR® cardholders can take an additional 5 cents off per gallon and 10% off at Exchange restaurants while earning rewards points that add up to even more savings.



The MILITARY STAR card offers a low APR; never charges any annual, late or over-limit fees; and features budgeting tools such as Pay Your Way Plans, which offer fixed monthly payments at reduced interest. The card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries, and new cardholders receive 10% off their first-day purchases.



Honorably discharged Veterans can enjoy the same tax-free savings found at BXs and PXs at ShopMyExchange.com. Online orders totaling $49 or more, or completed with a MILITARY STAR card, always receive free shipping.



Service members, military families, retirees and Veterans who shop their Exchange save while giving back to the military community. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings to critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



