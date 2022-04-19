Dispatchers: the first link in the emergency response chain

April 14 – 20 is Dispatcher Appreciation Week. Eglin has its own dispatchers made up of both firefighters and security forces Airmen all under one roof known as the Emergency Communications Center.



Their job is to direct all emergency and non-emergency calls for Eglin. The ECC never shuts down with two dispatchers and controllers there at all times. The positions are staffed by nine 96th Civil Engineer Squadron fire dispatchers and approximately 20 96th Security Forces Squadron controllers. They receive and disseminate emergency information on an average of 1,500 calls per year.



Some of Eglin’s dispatchers shared their thoughts on what it is like to sit in the seat and answer the call.



“You are the constant tie and lifeline between all of your patrols,” said Anthony Mello, 96th SFS and with 11 years law enforcement and dispatch experience. “Your entire shift relies on you for constant accurate information. It is terrifying, exciting, and stressful and I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.”



Master Sgt. Brandon Barrette, 96th CES and ECC supervisor, said he’s proud to manage the unit and knows how critical their role is in emergency response. That initial communication effort from dispatchers and controllers drives the entire response process and dictates how smoothly and quickly the situation is handled. It all starts with the call.



“To be a dispatcher is rewarding knowing we are the first person to start a chain,” said Mardy Damm, 96th CES dispatcher with 15 years of experience. “The chain starts with dispatch and then moves to the right units to provide the help needed. Once the situation is complete, there is a sense of relief. It’s a good feeling to know you were part of something bigger.”



