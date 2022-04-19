Secretary of the Army civic leader visits JBLE

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Singer | Michael Flanagan (center), Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) for...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Singer | Michael Flanagan (center), Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) for Virginia-South, is briefed by U.S. Air Force Maj. Kale McGinnis, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 8, 2022. Flanagan was given a tour of JBLE, visiting with representatives and Airmen of the 633d Communications Squadron, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, 633d Medical Group and the 1st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Singer) see less | View Image Page

Michael Flanagan, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) for Virginia-South, recently visited Joint Base Langley-Eustis to discuss mission capabilities as well as base challenges with U.S. Army Col. Harry Hung, 633d Air Base Wing vice commander.



CASAs are business or civic leaders who are able to advise on, and elevate if needed, regional issues that impact military installations.



“In order for JBLE to continue providing premier installation, medical and combat support worldwide, we must regularly engage with influential leaders like Mr. Flanagan,” said Hung. “It’s crucial he sees first-hand some of the challenges we face with coastal resiliency and issues with our critical communications infrastructure so he can support and advocate on our behalf. We were honored to show him around the base and have him directly engage with our service members”



Flanagan, a retired U.S. Army colonel, uses the CASA platform as a way to continue to serve.



“I’m most interested in finding the hidden heroes that make a difference for our military and families, as well as any disconnects with inter-service or inter-agency efforts,” Flanagan said. “Secretary Wormuth is all about People, so it’s a great honor to be her eyes and ears at our local installations.”



Flanagan was given a tour of JBLE, visiting with representatives and Airmen of the 633d Communications Squadron, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, 633d Medical Group and the 1st Fighter Wing.



“I was incredibly impressed by all of the Airmen I met – most surprised at the combined roles of each leader, serving as staff lead and operational commander,” Flanagan said.



During his tour, Flanagan visited the base’s substation where JBLE officials discussed future energy challenges that come with potential mission growth. They also elaborated on ways the base can become more resilient when there are energy and communications disruptions.



Flanagan will continue working with Army leadership to represent this region of Virginia. His active participation and relationship with leadership will ensure he’s able to speak on pressing issues, making JBLE a better place to live and work.