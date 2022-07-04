AEDC announces winners of 2021 Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Arnold Engineering Development Complex senior leadership announced the complex-level winners for the Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards on April 5.
Nomination packages are evaluated in three areas: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.
• Junior Military Scientist/Engineer: 1st Lt. Mark E. Vlassakis – 746th Test Squadron
• Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Bradley A. Breaux – Propulsion Test Branch
• Senior Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Paul F. Dolce – 846th Test Squadron
• Reservist-Individual Mobilization Augmentee: Lt. Col. Jonathon I. Henry – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group
• Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Sami I. Labban – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group
• Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Kody L. Sparks – 846th Test Squadron
• Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Patrick J. O’Connell – 746th Test Squadron
• Technical Management: 1st Lt. Adam R. Doyle – Propulsion Test Branch
• Technical Management – Team: Combat Air Force Engine Modernization Test Team – Propulsion Test Branch
• Engineering Technician: Jonathan L. Young – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group
• Career Achievement: Dennis A. Turnbull – 846th Test Squadron
• Support: Tiffany M. Miller – Financial Analysis Operating Location
• Gen. James Ferguson Engineering Award: Nissa Schuman – Aerodynamics Test Branch
• Gen. Lester L. Lyles Award: Capt. Brian M. Gatzke – Propulsion Test Branch
• Gen. Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: Wind Tunnel 16S High Mach Test and Evaluation Team – Aerodynamics Test Branch
• Capt. Roland R. Obenland Engineering Award: 1st Lt. Nicholas A. O’Gorman – 746th Test Squadron
• Outstanding Scientist Team Award: Space Test Branch
