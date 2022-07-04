Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEDC announces winners of 2021 Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Story by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Arnold Engineering Development Complex senior leadership announced the complex-level winners for the Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards on April 5.

    Nomination packages are evaluated in three areas: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.

    • Junior Military Scientist/Engineer: 1st Lt. Mark E. Vlassakis – 746th Test Squadron

    • Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Bradley A. Breaux – Propulsion Test Branch

    • Senior Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Paul F. Dolce – 846th Test Squadron

    • Reservist-Individual Mobilization Augmentee: Lt. Col. Jonathon I. Henry – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group

    • Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Sami I. Labban – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group

    • Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Kody L. Sparks – 846th Test Squadron

    • Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Patrick J. O’Connell – 746th Test Squadron

    • Technical Management: 1st Lt. Adam R. Doyle – Propulsion Test Branch

    • Technical Management – Team: Combat Air Force Engine Modernization Test Team – Propulsion Test Branch

    • Engineering Technician: Jonathan L. Young – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group

    • Career Achievement: Dennis A. Turnbull – 846th Test Squadron

    • Support: Tiffany M. Miller – Financial Analysis Operating Location

    • Gen. James Ferguson Engineering Award: Nissa Schuman – Aerodynamics Test Branch

    • Gen. Lester L. Lyles Award: Capt. Brian M. Gatzke – Propulsion Test Branch

    • Gen. Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: Wind Tunnel 16S High Mach Test and Evaluation Team – Aerodynamics Test Branch

    • Capt. Roland R. Obenland Engineering Award: 1st Lt. Nicholas A. O’Gorman – 746th Test Squadron

    • Outstanding Scientist Team Award: Space Test Branch

