EOD Expeditionary Support Unit 1 Holds Change-of-Command

Photo By Lt. John Mike | CORONADO, Calif. (April 15, 2022) Capt. Patrick Brown, the outgoing commanding officer of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit (EODESU) 1, requests permission to be relieved of command from Capt. Ken Kleinschnittger, commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, during the unit's change-of-command ceremony at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, April 15, 2022. EODESU-1 plans, coordinates, integrates and provides logistics support that allows EODGRU-1 and its units to support the fleet and joint force in accomplishing national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike)

CORONADO, Calif. (NNS) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit (EODESU) 1 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., April 15.



Cmdr. Blake Whittle relieved Capt. Patrick Brown in front of friends, family members, and EODESU-1 personnel as part of an outdoor ceremony at the unit’s headquarters.



Brown took command of EODESU-1 in July 2020. Under his leadership, EODESU-1 achieved a 100% success rate on Immediate Superior in Command and Type Commander inspections, and his Sailors’ efforts earned the unit its first Battle Efficiency Award.



“You placed an immense amount of trust in me and [leadership], and I thank you for that,” said Brown, as he likened the unit’s culture to that of a large family. “To be the head of this household is amazing and humbling.”



Brown’s next assignment will be as director, ordnance logistics (N42) at U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii.



Director, Logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, N4, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Dion D. English, used his keynote address to highlight the dedication of Brown and his team.



“Their duties are difficult, important and often unpraised,” said English, who served as the unit’s commanding officer from July 2012 to June 2014. “However, each and every one of them is critical to the superb support that has become [EODESU-1’s] hallmark.”



In his first address as EODESU-1’s commanding officer, Whittle thanked Brown for his leadership and expressed his excitement to work with the unit’s civilians and Sailors.



“I know you’re the very best, and I look forward to getting to know the entire team and working with you to continue our critical mission together,” said Whittle.



EODESU-1 plans, coordinates, integrates and provides logistics support that allows Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 and its units to support the fleet and joint force in accomplishing national objectives.