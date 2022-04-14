NMCP EM RESIDENT RECEIVES SUFFOLK AWARD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Apr. 13, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Chad Thompson, an Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Emergency Medicine resident, was recognized by the City of Suffolk at their annual awards ceremony, April 5.



The Suffolk Police Department awarded Thompson the Citizen’s Award for his selfless act of heroism at a motorcycle accident on May 8, 2021.



“It felt really great to be recognized amongst other great civilians in Suffolk and the numerous police officers doing amazing things within our community,” said Thompson. “I am so glad I was available to help our police, fire and EMS personnel on this particular case, and I appreciate that they do this on a daily basis.”



Upon witnessing the motorcycle accident, Thompson provided immediate medical care until first responders arrived.



“I felt it was my duty to help this individual after this accident, and I know that everyone else in the emergency medicine residency would have performed the same actions that I did,” said Thompson.



“I am grateful that I was recognized but I could not have done it without all of the assistance and training from our physician faculty members and my fellow residents who have been there with me through all of this training,” he added.



