NMCP EM RESIDENT RECEIVES SUFFOLK AWARD

Lt. Cmdr. Chad Thompson, an Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Emergency Medicine resident, was recognized by the City of Suffolk at the annual award ceremony, April 5. The Suffolk Police Department awarded Thompson the Citizen’s Award for his selfless act of heroism at a motorcycle accident on May 8, 2021.

