    NMCP EM RESIDENT RECEIVES SUFFOLK AWARD

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Lt. Cmdr. Chad Thompson, an Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Emergency Medicine resident, was recognized by the City of Suffolk at the annual award ceremony, April 5. The Suffolk Police Department awarded Thompson the Citizen’s Award for his selfless act of heroism at a motorcycle accident on May 8, 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP EM RESIDENT RECEIVES SUFFOLK AWARD, by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

