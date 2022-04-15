Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts Flag Talks with JMSDF

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2022) – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly and CTF 70 staff members conducted flag talks with their counterparts from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Fleet Escort Force, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) April 15.



During the talks, they discussed maritime strategy and how best to operate forces together at sea with Vice Adm. FUKUDA Tatsuya and members of the Fleet Escort Force staff.



“The Indo-Pacific region is critically important to U.S. National Security and where CTF 70 is focused daily,” said Donnelly. “The U.S. maritime strategy counts on and leverages the common values and efforts of our like-minded partners and allies throughout the region. Our operations and work in this environment are stronger due to our water-tight friendship with the JMSDF. Taking time with visits like this, to discuss items of mutual concern and interest and share our professional knowledge gives us the ability to meet any challenge together.”



The staff discussion centered on potential future exercises, operations, and engagements the 7th Fleet task force will conduct with their Japanese counterparts. The Fleet Escort Force visitors also toured the Reagan, learning more about the namesake and flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5.



“We have great conversations in meeting and planning exercises that are important to improving our interoperability. I appreciate your continuous cooperation and support,” said Vice Adm. FUKUDA.



The U.S. and Japanese navies have been partnered in the Indo-Pacific for more than 60 years.



U.S. 7th Fleet exercises operational control of its units through designated Task Forces or Task Groups. These groups are organized along domain and functional lines. CTF 70 is theater strike warfare commander and theater air and missile defense commander.



CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet in the world, and with the help of and network of alliances and partners from 35 other maritime nations, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years; providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

