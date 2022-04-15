Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts Flag Talks with JMSDF [Image 2 of 9]

    Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts Flag Talks with JMSDF

    JAPAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2022) Vice Adm. FUKUDA Tatsuya, commander, Fleet Escort Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, exchange gifts prior to conducting flag talks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. Flag talks allow commanders to plan for future operations, work through challenges or lessons learned, while building towards greater collaboration when their forces operate together in the maritime environment. CTF 70/CSG 5 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

