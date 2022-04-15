YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2022) Vice Adm. FUKUDA Tatsuya, commander, Fleet Escort Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, exchange gifts prior to conducting flag talks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. Flag talks allow commanders to plan for future operations, work through challenges or lessons learned, while building towards greater collaboration when their forces operate together in the maritime environment. CTF 70/CSG 5 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.16.2022 23:01 Photo ID: 7146304 VIRIN: 220415-N-YQ181-1003 Resolution: 4256x3040 Size: 490.65 KB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Task Force 70 Conducts Flag Talks with JMSDF [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.