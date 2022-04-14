Sweepstakes, Giveaways and Drawings, Oh My! Exchange Shoppers Won $800,000 in Prizes in 2021

Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers always get great savings and tax-free...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers always get great savings and tax-free shopping, but in 2021, hundreds of military community members got a bonus as Exchange sweepstakes winners. Throughout year, the Exchange hosts many military-exclusive sweepstakes and giveaways. In 2021, the Exchange gave away more than $800,000 in prizes, from popular products to trips to gift cards to cash. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers always get great savings and tax-free shopping, but in 2021, hundreds of military community members got a bonus as Exchange sweepstakes winners.



Throughout year, the Exchange hosts many military-exclusive sweepstakes and giveaways. In 2021, the Exchange gave away more than $800,000 in prizes, from popular products to trips to gift cards to cash.



“I just want to thank the Exchange for doing what they do. They’ve been so wonderful for the military and retirees,” said retired Sgt. 1st Class Anna Merryman, a grand-prize winner in the MILITARY STAR® Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes, who had her $8,193 balance paid off in a ceremony at the Fort Huachuca PX. “I really thank them for being there for us.”



One of the biggest giveaways last year included $1,000 Exchange gift cards for Exchange Black Friday shoppers, including at least one winner at every PX and BX. Fifty-two authorized Exchange shoppers also won big by commenting on the weekly “Free Friday” posts on the Exchange’s Facebook page, while beauty fans scored hot products through Exchange Beauty Live social media broadcasts.



“The Exchange mission is about giving back, which we do by reinvesting 100% of our earnings in military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Sweepstakes and giveaways are a fun way to reward the military community for using their hard-earned Exchange benefit.”



Every member of the military community wins at the Exchange. Its You Made the Grade program honors military students’ academic excellence with biannual drawings. Students in first through 12th grade who maintain a B average can bring their report cards each grading period to their local Exchange for a $5 gift card. They can also enter the worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to win a share of $4,000 in prizes each semester.



“You Made the Grade program is a fantastic program, and my children really enjoy getting their $5 gift cards each quarter as a reward for their diligence in their studies,” said Jenny Ko, whose sixth-grader son, Josiah, won a $500 Exchange gift card. “We’re so grateful. I hope that other children will be motivated to do their best in school—it will really pay off.”



The Exchange hosts sweepstakes year-round. To enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. To participate in the Free Friday drawings and Beauty Live giveaways, shoppers can follow the Exchange on Facebook at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange.



