NAVSUP, NAVEUR/AF mission partners increase 'logistical reach' with food purchase through NATO Allies

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71)...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) a pallet of food stores from the French ship FS Marne (A 630) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 2. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) partnered with U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR/NAVAF) and created an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) with their NATO Allies to fulfill food orders for USS Ross (DDG 71) and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in late March and early April 2022.



NAVEUR/NAVAF utilizes existing ACSAs with its NATO Allies to support exercises, operations, and missions throughout its area of operations. An ACSA is an international agreement between the United States and a host nation that enables a military-to-military exchange of logistics support, supplies, and services between the two country's militaries.



"Due to time constraints and unique global supply chain challenges, the ACSAs to procure food entirely through our NATO Allies were crucial to our acquisition strategy to keep our ships in foreign waters at an optimal fill levels to maintain readiness and the health and well-being of personnel," said Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, NAVSUP FLCSI commanding officer.



As the Executive Agent for the DoD's CL. 1 Material (Subsistence), the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) typically fulfills subsistence prime vendor contracts for Navy ships' food orders.



"If the prime vendor is unable to fill a requirement and if a contracting solution is unavailable, an ACSA order with a NATO Ally may be used to procure food from the partner nation military," said Steven Ingle, NAVEUR/AF's ACSA program manager.



In line with this norm, USS Ross' ACSA order was submitted with the French Navy, while USS Roosevelt's ACSA was submitted with the Norwegian Defense Logistics Organization.



"The ACSA order with the Norwegians solved the problem we encountered of various gaps in product availability via standard and substitute orders through the prime vendor," said Justin Burdett, USS Roosevelt supply officer. "The agreement also enabled us to purchase many protein items that were not available through standard orders."



"To my knowledge, this was the first time we directly ordered from the supply catalog of a NATO Ally utilizing their logistics system, said Lt. Brandon Birkoski, USS Ross supply officer.



To complete the ACSA order for the food purchases for the Ross and Roosevelt, the NAVEUR ACSA program management team and NAVSUP FLCSI personnel coordinated with the ships' supply officers to validate the ship Class I requirements, match food items, convert metrics and money currencies and work other policy pieces between the Fleet, Type Command, NAVEUR/NAVAF and NAVSUP.



The ACSA management team then communicated the Navy's requirements with the appropriate French and Norwegian military officials to fulfill the ships' food provision requirements.



"This incredible logistics support feat to fulfill this time-sensitive food order was possible as a result of determined leadership and true teamwork between NAVSUP, its mission partners, the French and Norwegian Navies," MacKenzie said. "The result is a major step forward in our continuing effort to use this new lever to increase the interoperability and logistical reach we have with our NATO Allies."



NAVSUP's mission partners and NAVEUR/AF's ACSA Management Team coordinated with other mission partners to fulfill and deliver food orders to the Ross and Roosevelt: SURFLANT, Command Task Force-63, NAVEUR/NAVAF/SIXTHFLT N415 Logistics Plans & Programs, NAVSUP Navy Food Management Team, Bureau of Naval Personnel, Norwegian Defense Logistics Organization and the French Navy.



"Through the unified efforts of these organizations, the ACSA program office was able to process and confirm delivery to the Roosevelt within a five-day window from receipt of requirements reinforcing the flexibility and expeditionary characteristics of the international method of procurement stipulated by the ACSA program," Ingle said.



Operating in the Mediterranean, Ross was attached to the French Navy's Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group (CTF-473). Forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, Ross is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



Roosevelt is one of four U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, and assigned to Commander, Task Force 65 in support of NATO’s Integrated Air Missile and Defense architecture. These Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe ships have the flexibility to operate throughout the waters of Europe and Africa, from the Cape of Good Hope to the Arctic Circle, demonstrating their mastery of the maritime domain.



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.



U.S. Naval Forces Europe, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.